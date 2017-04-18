HESPERIA, Calif. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a brawl at a California Walmart.

The fight occurred on Saturday and left a man unconscious, according to police.

Two women were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store before one of the women’s husbands attempted to pull them apart.

That’s when police say the other woman’s husband jumped in.

One man was arrested in the incident. Police are looking at charging at least one more person.

