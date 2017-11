MANCHESTER, N.J. (WHDH) – Video captured the moment when a police officer was nearly hit by a car in New Jersey.

The officer was investigating an earlier crash in Manchester, New Jersey, when he was forced to quickly roll away to avoid being hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was later stopped and issued a violation.

