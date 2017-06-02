Cause of death determined in case of missing Franklin man

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Investigators have determined the cause of death in the case of a missing Franklin man who was found dead in the woods after a week-long search.

Michael Doherty, 20, died of hypothermia brought about by prolonged exposure to the cold, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

“We find no evidence of foul play in Mr. Doherty’s death,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said of the medical examiner’s findings.

Doherty was found in a wooded area between Phyllis Lane and Route 495 in Franklin, about a quarter mile from the party that he was last seen leaving. His parents reported him missing on May 14.

Doherty was a student at Duke Univeristy. He had just returned home for summer vacation.

Authorities spent six days searching by land, air and water in Bellingham and Franklin before making the tragic discovery on May 20.

