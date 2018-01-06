CDC officials will meet to discuss safety, training for nuclear war

CDC officials said they will meet to discuss safety and training for a nuclear war situation.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control said they will discuss personal safety measures and local and federal response team training.

They also said this meeting is not tied to the recent tensions between the US and North Korea, and that there is no reason for anyone to be alarmed by the meeting.

