CDC study: Massachusetts has fewest shooting deaths in U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts has the lowest rate of shooting deaths in the country.

The CDC study made the determination by calculating how many people in the Bay State were killed by gunfire for every 100,000 residents.

The study found that 213 people in Massachusetts were shot and killed in 2015.

Massachusetts came in first for lowest shooting death rates in the country, followed by Hawaii in second and New York in third.

Alaska has the highest rate of shooting deaths in the country.

