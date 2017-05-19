CDC warns about potentially dangerous parasite lurking in swimming pools

BOSTON (WHDH) - Outbreaks of a parasitic infection linked to swimming pools and water playgrounds are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says at least 32 outbreaks caused by Cryptosporidium or “Crypto” were reported in 2016, compared with 16 outbreaks in 2014.

The parasite can spread when people swallow something that has come into contact with the feces of a sick person, such as pool water contaminated with diarrhea.

Crypto is not easily killed by chlorine, according to the CDC, and it can survive for 10 days in properly treated water.

Swallowing a mouthful of contaminated water can cause sickness for up to three weeks with watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration.

