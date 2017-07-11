Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday with a free Slurpee

(WHDH) — Feeling the summer heat? Stop by any 7-Eleven store on Tuesday and get a free Slurpee as part of the convenience store chain’s 90th birthday celebration.

The company is holding a “Free Slurpee Party” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 11.

The new Cotton Candy Slurpee will be available, among many other popular flavors, the company says.

“7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. Ninety years is a big birthday, and our customers are the ones who got us here,” said Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation.

