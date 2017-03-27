Celebrated teacher facing animal cruelty charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield teacher lauded for his work with at-risk youth is facing animal cruelty charges, but his lawyer says the allegations are unfounded.

Stefan Davis and his wife pleaded not guilty earlier this month and were released on personal recognizance.

A complaint filed by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals alleges the couple failed to provide medical care to two Neapolitan mastiffs that were euthanized. The dogs were described in court documents as being emaciated and suffering from multiple ailments, the Republican newspaper reports.

Davis’ lawyer on Monday called the complaint “erroneous and misleading” and said his client would be exonerated.

Davis is an English and history teacher at the High School of Science and Technology, who founded a program that helps students raise grades.

