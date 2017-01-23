Celebraties watch Patriots game from Kraft suite

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Some big time celebrities took part in the Patriots game last night, and a number of them had prime seating in the suite of Patriots-owner Robert Kraft.

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi, who also narrated a promotional video set in Foxborough that aired before the game, was seen celebrating in Kraft’s suite after Legarrette Blount’s touchdown in the third quarter.

Entertainer and Dorchester-native Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in the suite posing for a picture with injured tight end Rob Gronkowski.

