Cell phone light helps cops catch suspect

El Monte, CA — A cell phone light helped California Police catch a drive-by shooting suspect Wednesday night.

The chase began around 10 p.m. reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour in the El Monte and East L.A areas.

Officers said the suspect fire shots at the police during the pursuit.

At one point, the man abandoned his vehicle and tan to a dark wooded area.

But the light from his cell phone screen gave him away, as officials in a chopper circling above saw him hiding.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

