LONDON (WHDH) — People raced out of a subway car in London Tuesday after a cellphone caught fire and exploded.

Facebook users shared pictures of the cellphone, which burst into flames after exploding. Officials believe the explosion was caused by a cellphone charger that overheated.

No injuries were reported.

