Celtics: Al Horford out with concussion-like symptoms

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics say star center Al Horford will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to symptoms of a concussion.

Horford has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, according to the team. They say symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred Wednesday morning.

Horford was struck in the head during second quarter of Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Horford is averaging 14.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds this season.

Al Horford will miss tonight’s game after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol. Horford’s first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning. Initially struck in the head on a foul called in the second quarter of Boston’s Nov. 6 contest at Atlanta. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)