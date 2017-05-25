Celtics fans asked to arrive early for Game 5 due to ‘increased security measures’

BOSTON (WHDH) - In wake of Monday’s concert bombing in England, the TD Garden announced that there will be a heavy security presence at the arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Fans are asked to arrive early as “increased security measures” will be in place, officials said.

The TD Garden issued the following statement on the matter:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic event in Manchester. TD Garden is working with state and local law enforcement to enhance our already diligent security measures and continue to provide a safe environment at all our events. We are asking our fans, media and staff to allow extra time when arriving due to increased security measures.”

