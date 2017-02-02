Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after leading the NBA in scoring in January.

Thomas posted 32.9 points per game and helped lead the Celtics to a 10-4 record.

The 5 foot 9 All-Star has carried the Celtics to the top of the Atlantic Division.

Thomas is averaging a staggering 29.7 points per game this season and has scored at least 20 points in 33 straight games.

