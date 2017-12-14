Celtics players, coach visit Boston Children’s Hospital patients and families

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players and Coach Brad Stevens visited patients and families at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Star player Gordon Hayward, who fractured his left ankle early this season, said, “My injury is nothing compared to what these kids have to go through and what they’re battling.”

Players wore costumes, sang songs and brought holiday cheer to the kids and families who needed it.

Jayson Tatum said it was great, “…to come put a smile, and spend time with these kids who go through so much, just to take their mind off whatever they’re going through for a couple of hours.”

Coach Brad Stevens said events like this help put things in perspective. “This is an opportunity to take a step back and talk about what’s important.”

Several of the players said visiting the Children’s Hospital is one of their favorite things to do when off the court.

