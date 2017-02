HOUSTON (WHDH) – The New England Patriots are once again Super Bowl Champions.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick helped the Patriots secure their fifth championship in franchise history.

In wake of the epic comeback victory, the Bruins, Red Sox and Celtics offered up some congratulations.

You know we like a good comeback! 🙌 Congrats, @Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/MIVsTC2QTd — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 6, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)