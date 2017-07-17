Celtics sign Paul Pierce so he can retire in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Basketball great Paul Pierce signed a one-day contract Monday with the Boston Celtics, which will allow him to retire in green.

Pierce spent 15 seasons with the Celtics and helped lead them to a world championship victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

“We’re honored that Paul has chosen to retire as a Celtic. He is among the very best Celtics – a champion on and off the court,” said Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck.

Pierce was drafted out of Kansas in 1998. During his time in Boston, Pierce averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.44 steals and 36.6 minutes in 1,102 career games.

Pierce is the second all-time leading scorer in Celtics history with 24,021 career points. He ranks first in three-point field goals, free throws and steals.

The team has not yet announced plans for a retirement ceremony.

Paul Pierce will retire in green ☘️ 📝: https://t.co/GS43Xh4e8E pic.twitter.com/Xbry4V612Y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2017

