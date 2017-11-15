Celtics star Kyrie Irving gives jersey, sneakers to military members after 13th straight win

(WHDH) — The Boston Celtics ran their win streak to 13 games Tuesday in Brooklyn, thanks in part to the play of star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving contributed to the 109-102 victory by scoring 25 points, tallying five assists and hauling down three rebounds. But Irving’s most noteworthy moment came after the final buzzer had sounded.

On military appreciation night at the Barclays Center, Irving gave his game-worn jersey and sneakers to a group of soldiers as a thank you for their service.

The moment was captured on video:

On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, @KyrieIrving wanted to thank some soldiers in attendance himself pic.twitter.com/s7Hk6D9Pog — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

