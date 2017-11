BOSTON (WHDH) - Good news for Celtics fans. Kyrie Irving’s new shows are available starting Friday.

Fans can purchase Nike Kyrie 3 “Luck” player edition shoes at Foot Locker on Washington Street in Boston.

Irving wore the golden shoes with shamrocks during the first half of Thursday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

