Report: Celtics to add sponsor’s logo to jersey

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Boston Celtics will reportedly feature a General Electric advertisement on their jersey starting next season.

Boston will wear a special patch on their jersey featuring the company logo, sources told ESPN’s Darren Rovell said.

The team is expected to announce the details of their deal with General Electric on Wednesday.

Jerseys sold to fans will not feature the new patch. The patch will available for purchase, according to Rovell.

