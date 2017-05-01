Celtics to retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34, report says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics CEO Wyc Grousbeck said Monday on a radio show that the club plans to retire Paul Pierce’s iconic No. 34.

Pierce’s 19-year career came to a close Sunday when the Los Angeles Clippers were knocked from the NBA Playoffs in seven games by the Utah Jazz. The Kansas University product spent 15 years in Boston.

“He’s the last No. 34 ever for the Celtics,” Grousbeck said while speaking on 98.5’s Toucher and Rich morning-drive program.

Pierce led the Celtics back to prominence, helping the team capture its 17th world championship in 2008.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Pierce, but Grousbeck did say he’d be open to the former captain working within the organization.

Pierce ranks second on the all-time scoring list, trailing only John Havlicek.

