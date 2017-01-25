Celtics unveil changes to classic uniform

BOSTON (WHDH) - It can be hard to adjust to change, especially when things have remained the same for decades. But come next season, Boston Celtics fans will see their favorite players in a new uniform.

The Celtics have reached an agreement with General Electric to put the company’s logo on the team’s uniform.

Team officials unveiled the new jerseys on Wednesday, which feature a patch on the upper half of the jersey above the heart.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement allows teams to have an ad measuring 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches on their jerseys, beginning next season.

The Celtics will be the third team to announce a deal, joining the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

General Electric is in the process of moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to an old candy factory on the Boston waterfront.

