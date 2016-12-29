Central Massachusetts digs out after heavy snowfall

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Snow stopped falling in central Massachusetts Thursday night, as residents began the task of digging out in time for the morning commute on Friday.

Snow began falling early Thursday afternoon and stopped around 9 p.m. Around 10 inches fell in Fitchburg, where people could be seen shoveling heavy snow and clearing sidewalks.

Plows also continued their job Thursday evening, finding a break in the accumulation after the snow stopped.

People who braved the roads Thursday evening told 7News they found the conditions slippery and messy. While some spinouts and minor car crashes were reported, no one was seriously injured.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)