CEO praised after response to employee taking time off for mental health

The CEO of a Michigan software developer is receiving praise for his response to an employee who informed the company she would be taking time off for mental health reasons.

The employee, named Madalyn, sent a company wide email writing, “Hey team, I’m taking today and tomorrow off to focus on my mental health. Hopefully I’ll be back next week refreshed and back to 100 percent.”

The CEO later responded, thanking Madalyn for sending the email because it reminds him of the importance of using sick days for mental health.

He also wrote that he can’t believe such a practice isn’t standard procedure for all companies.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)