REDDING, Calif. (WHDH) – Changes are coming in California, as the state prepares to introduce a new bathroom bill.

The bill requires all public bathrooms to be gender neutral, meaning there will be no “women’s room” or “men’s room”—only bathrooms.

Some California colleges have already adopted this, and students are supportive of the idea.

“I think that we should be sensitive to all gender identities it doesn’t matter if you consider yourself a male, female, any kind of pronoun that you want to identify with, I think we should be respectful of,” said student Tori Johnson.

The new bathroom bill will go into effect March 1.

