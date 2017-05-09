Changes to commuter rail schedule take effect May 22

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of a new spring schedule, changes to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis commuter rail services will take effect on May 22.

A station stop will be added for one line and minor modifications will be made to several other lines in an effort to improve service.

All trains running now will continue to provide service, but the arrival and departure times for several routes have been modified slightly, MBTA officials said.

“We regularly provide to the MBTA passenger feedback and network analysis collected by the transit professionals at every level of our organization,” said David Scorey, General Manager and CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “This information is used to improve service in many ways and to identify opportunities for resource investment. In this case, we’ve been able to make adjustments to the schedule to further improve the passenger experience.”

The Framingham-Worcester line schedule will now include a new stop at Boston Landing in Brighton, officials said. As a result of this additional stop, arrivals and departure times along the line have been adjusted. A non-stop train service between Worcester and Boston each weekday will remain in place.

Adjustments to the Newburyport-Rockport, Fitchburg, Haverhill and Providence-Stoughton lines were minor. Modifications to select arrival and departure times were made to optimize train meet points, and alignment with freight and other train traffic, officials said.

There were no changes made to the Lowell, Needham, Franklin, Fairmount, Middleborough, Kingston/Plymouth and Greenbush lines.

The new schedule for commuter rail service can be viewed on the MBTA’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)