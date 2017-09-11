Chaos breaks out outside court after suspect arraigned in deadly hit-and-run

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Chaos broke out Monday outside Lawrence District Court after the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a young a girl dead in Methuen was arraigned.

Steven Toro, 22, was arrested Saturday on charges he fatally struck 11-year-old Jadee Soto Thursday night as she crossed Broadway with her father.

Police said a tip from the public is what led them to Toro.

Soto’s family exchanged words with Toro’s family outside the courthouse, which escalated to a scuffle that resulted in one arrest and one injury. The nature of the victim’s injuries is not clear.

Toro was allowed to hide his face in court. He was ordered held on $50,000 bail, despite a request that he be held on $100,000.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

Chaos outside Lawrence court after arraignment of hit and run driver #7News pic.twitter.com/nlfXdqeyFO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 11, 2017

