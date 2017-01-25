Charges dropped against mom in 1985 abduction of daughters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An abduction charge has been dropped against a woman who disappeared from Rhode Island in 1985 with her two daughters.

The office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin on Wednesday announced it dismissed the case against Liana Waldberg, who went by the name Elaine Yates before fleeing the state 30 years ago.

Police tracked down the 69-year-old mother and her two adult daughters in Houston last week.

Her lawyer has said Waldberg was a victim of domestic violence and fled at a time when she had no legal protection and no other options. She said her client should never have been charged.

Kilmartin’s office says it reviewed evidence that was not available prior to Waldberg being arrested. It says it dismissed the abduction charge in the interest of justice.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)