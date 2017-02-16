Charges pending against former Patriots star Darrelle Revis in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) — Charges are pending against New York Jets cornerback and former Patriot Darrelle Revis early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh for allegedly assaulting two men.

Police said Revis, a Pittsburgh native, was approached by a 22-year-old man who recognized him as the football player and then followed him while recording the interaction on his cellphone. Police said Revis snatched the man’s phone away and tried to delete the video. When the 22-year-old man, now joined by a 21-year-old man, tried to get his phone back, Revis allegedly threw it into the street.

The 22-year-old and 21-year-old men told police they were punched out by Revis and another man, knocking them unconscious. Witnesses stated the men were unconscious for about 10 minutes. Police said charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault are pending.

Statement from Darrelle Revis’ attorney:

“Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least 5 people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors.

Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.”

