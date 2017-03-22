Charges reduced against mom, woman in drug injection case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire women who were arrested after police say one of them demanded that the other inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before she gave birth in an ambulance are no longer facing felony charges.

The reckless conduct charges against Felicia Farruggia and Rhianna Frenette were reduced to misdemeanors in Concord on Tuesday after defense attorneys argued a syringe filled with heroin shouldn’t be considered a deadly weapon. Frenette’s lawyer also argued there were no traces of heroin found in Farruggia’s or the baby’s bloodstream.

The women now face misdemeanor reckless conduct charges.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful last year. Firefighters later arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

