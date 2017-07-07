Charges sought against taxi driver who crashed into pedestrians near Logan Airport

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have announced they will seek criminal charges against the taxi driver who drove into a crowd of pedestrians near Logan Airport on Monday.

According to police, that driver, Lutent Clenord, 56 of Cambridge, will be charged with operating to endanger.

An investigation into the crash determined that the crash was due to operator error.

The crash injured 10 people, all taxi drivers, at a Logan Airport taxi pool on Monday afternoon.

State Police have filed a threat notification with the Massachusetts RMV to have Clenord’s license revoked. His taxi license has also been suspended indefinitely.

