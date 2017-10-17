Charges upgraded to negligent homicide for teen accused in crash that killed Somerville officer

(WHDH) — A Burlington teen accused of causing a crash on a New Hampshire highway that claimed the life of a beloved Somerville police officer is now facing six additional charges, including negligent homicide.

RELATED: Family, friends, colleagues say final goodbye to fallen Somerville officer

Michael Ricci, 18, was allegedly drag racing on Interstate 95 in North Hampton earlier this month when police say he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck officer Louis Remigio.

Remigio, a 30-year veteran of the Somerville Police Department, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where he later died.

Ricci was initially ordered held on $10,000 for reckless operation of motor vehicle. He posted bail and was released following the crash.

RELATED: Teen charged in crash that killed Somerville officer arrested at Burlington home

On Tuesday, an affidavit was filed in Rockingham County Superior Court charging Ricci with six complaints, including negligent homicide, four reckless conducts and one second-degree assault charge.

Remigio was laid to rest last week. He leaves behind two daughters.

RELATED: Beloved Somerville police officer dies from injuries sustained in New Hampshire crash

“Louie was a first class human being and exactly the kind of police officer you want serving your community,” Somerville Chief David Fallon said.

Ricci is slated to be arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 20.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)