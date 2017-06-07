Charlestown man acquitted of charges in boat propeller amputation case

BOSTON (AP) – A Boston man has been acquitted of charges stemming from a 2015 boating accident in which a woman’s arm was amputated in the propeller.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says a judge found Benjamin Urbelis not guilty Wednesday of operating a vessel under the influence and negligent operation of a vessel.

Urbelis, of Charlestown, pleaded guilty last week to furnishing alcohol to minors. The judge continued the case without a finding for one year. Urbelis must attend 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings during that time.

Officials said 13 people were aboard the boat “Naut Guilty” in Boston Harbor in May 2015. Authorities said Alexander Williams was operating the boat and negligently moved it in the direction of a 19-year-old woman, Nicole Berthiaume, who lost her right arm.

Williams pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

