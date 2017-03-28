BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant in Charlestown has been shut down after a big drug bust.

Police say they found more than $7,000 worth of drugs at the restaurant on Monday.

Police seized 29 bags of cocaine and 10 bags of heroin as well as fentanyl.

The D’Rafa restaurant on Bunker Hill has since been shut down, and several people were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

