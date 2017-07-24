Charlie Gard’s parents withdraw appeal

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong says Chris Gard and Connie Yates are withdrawing their appeal to court orders saying Charlie’s treatment should end.

The couple cried at London’s High Court on Monday as their lawyer said time had run out for 11-month-old Charlie.

The couple has been fighting court rulings saying their son’s life support should be withdrawn.

