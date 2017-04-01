Charlton Police: We’re getting a bear!

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Charlton had a little fun on April Fool’s Day when they announced they’re upgrading their K9 program…with a bear.

The “Ursiade Program,” as the department noted in its April 1 Facebook post, includes getting a brown bear from Alaska following a successful program in Russia.

Charlton Police say the brown bear, Nanuk, are specially trained, have a higher life expectancy, and the department expects that suspects would have a harder time fighting or eluding a bear.

The department says they are soliciting names for the newest addition to the force.

You can read their full post below.

NOTE: Charlton Police posted this on April Fool’s Day. We’re almost positive they’re not actually getting a bear for their police force. Almost. Positive.

