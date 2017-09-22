Charmin offers to help ‘Mad Pooper’ with ‘runs’ if she turns self in

(WHDH) — Charmin is offering a woman dubbed the “Mad Pooper” a year’s supply of toilet paper if she turns herself into police.

Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a jogger who they say has been defecating in front of homes in the town for weeks.

One family in the town actually caught the woman with her pants down, in mid-squat, relieving herself on their front lawn. The family says it is at least a weekly occurrence.

Colorado Springs police say they are baffled by the phantom pooper.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” one officer said.

Charmin, one the largest toilet paper manufactures, caught wind of the ongoing mystery and has offered to help.

If the woman turns her self in, police say she will likely face indecent exposure and public defecation charges. On the bright side, plenty of high-quality toilet paper will be available to her.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

