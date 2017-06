Cactus City, CA (WHDH) — A squad of 30 cheerleaders got quite the scare in southern California on Wednesday.

Their charter bus collided with a semi-truck.

As you can see in the video above, the truck became engulfed in flames.

Fortunately the truck driver escaped.

The bus driver and three cheerleaders were checked out at the hospital.

