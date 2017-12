(WHDH) — The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 10,000 free slices of their signature dessert!

Starting Wednesday, those who order from the restaurant using the app DoorDash can get a free slice when they use the code 10000SLICES at checkout.

In addition, people will also get free delivery from Wednesday until Dec. 12 – no promotional code needed.

