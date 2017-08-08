Cheesecake Factory releases home mix for desserts

(WHDH) – If you love the desserts at the Cheesecake Factory, you can now have them anytime you want.

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it will release boxed mixes of their famous deserts.

The line, called Cheesecake Factory At Home, includes mixes for cheesecake (of course), cupcakes and cookies.

Mixes for the truffles will be coming soon.

The mixes can be found at stores like Publix and Walmart, and can also be purchased online through Amazon.

