(WHDH) — The Saint Louis Zoo announced that one of their cheetahs, Bingwa, has broken a record for giving birth to the most cubs.

Bingwa gave birth to eight cubs. Most cheetahs five birth to three or four cubs.

The cubs were born in the zoo’s breeding center.

Bingwa and her eight cubs are doing well.

Now that the “cats are out of the bag,” we are happy to share a more recent video of the eight cheetah cubs. Here they are at three weeks old with mom, Bingwa. The cheetah family is bonding in their maternity den behind the scenes, & we will keep you updated on the cubs’ progress pic.twitter.com/iQvTCwvoWC — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) January 3, 2018

