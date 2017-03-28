Chelmsford school bus driver arrested on OUI charges

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A bus driver has been arrested on several charges following allegations he operated a school bus while under the influence of drugs.

According to the Chelmsford Police, school adminstrators called officers after high school students reported a strange odor on a bus they were boarding for a field trip. A teacher notified a principal, who smelled marijuana after boarding the bus.

Students were taken off the bus and officers investigated before determining the bus driver, Ali Mahfuz, 63 of Nashua, New Hampshire, was under the influence of marijuana.

Mahfuz was charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation, and reckless endangerment.

Police determined the driver had not driven any of the morning bus routes for Chelmsford but had finished a route for Greater Lowell Technical High School before arriving at Chelmsford.

The bus driver that employs the driver, North Reading Transportation, Inc., is cooperating with authorities.

A new bus driver was sent to the school to take the students on the field trip.

Mahfuz is being held by Chelmsford Police and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

