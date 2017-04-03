Chelsea firefighters rescue family from car in flooded street

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Fire crews jumped into action to rescue a family from a car that got stuck in the middle of a flooded street.

The car got stuck on Vale Street in Chelsea and the driver was able to get out on her own. A man and a 2-year-old boy in a carseat were rescued 15 minutes later by firefighters. James Normil said he is grateful for the firefighters who saved him and his family.

“It’s amazing what they do, thank God for them,” said Normil.

Firefighters said Vale Street is prone to flooding and the calls have become routine. Monday, another car got stuck in the water and had to be towed out.

“Someone probably moved that barrier out of the way and this person drove through, not knowing how deep the water was and got stuck,” said Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri.

No one was injured in either incident.

