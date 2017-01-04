Chelsea High School re-opens after fly infestation

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Chelsea High School is ready to re-open on Wednesday after a fly infesetation closed the school for weeks.

Studentes will return to class after missing 16 school days. Contracted workers repaired the broken pipes were flies were getting in, says the superintendent, and 99 percent of the flies have been eliminated.

A schedule for making up the missed school days will be released before April vacation.

