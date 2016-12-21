Chelsea High School to remain closed for rest of week

CHELSEA (WHDH) – Chelsea High School will remain closed throughout the week as state-hired contractors combat a major fly infestation.

Chelsea High School students have not attended class since Wednesday, Dec. 14, as workers have tried to gain control of the fly issue.

State-contracted workers are trying to fix four broken pipes that are believed to be the source of the problem.

The school said students will receive homework to complete over winter break and that the school plans to re-open January 4.

In a statement, Chelsea Superintendent Dr. Mary Bourque said the district’s Facilities Management Department got complaints about flies in the school’s kitchen area last week. The drains and grease traps were cleaned out but the flies remained.

An exterminator was called in to investigate where the flies were coming from and cleaners inspected the school’s drain pipes. Borque said in a statement on Sunday that the bugs were coming from four broken pipes underneath the school’s concrete foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)