Chelsea officers taken to hospital after responding to overdoses

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Three Chelsea police officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution after responding to drug overdoses on Friday.

First responders said they were initially called to Williams Street for a report of a car crash. When they arrived on scene, crews said they found three adults who had apparently overdosed inside a car. Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri said 10 doses of Narcan was used between all three people in order to revive them.

Extra crews were called in to check for hazardous materials after first responders found an unknown substance inside the car. Quatieri said the police officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution because they felt lightheaded.

