Chelsea police investigate brutal baseball bat attack

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are investigating a baseball bat attack Sunday morning that left one man with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to 85 Congress Street and found a man, in his 30s, injured in the middle of the road.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene. They said he was wearing a camouflage jacket.

Police are not sure if the attack was random or targeted.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

