Chelsea Police: Missing pregnant woman found safe in Revere

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes confirmed Tuesday night that missing pregnant woman Elizabeth Hernandez has been found safe.

Kyes said Hernandez was found at a hotel room in Revere. No foul play has been suspected.

Hernandez had last been seen on Monday at around 5 p.m. Hernandez had called her husband to say she was in pain and going to Boston Medical Center in a taxi, family members told 7News. Hernandez never arrived at the hospital. Family members were extremely worried, saying the mother of four would never suddenly disappear.

