Chelsea Police search for suspects in murder of 15-year-old

CHELSEA (WHDH) – Chelsea High School will offer grief counseling as police continue searching for suspects after a 15-year-old boy was gunned down on Friday.

Officials said Jimmy Vasquez, a freshman at Chelsea High, was shot to death when someone drove by and opened fire on Shurtleff Street last Friday. Vasquez was rushed to Whidden Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chelsea Police released an image of the car they believe was involved in the shooting. The car was captured on surveillance video around the time of the shooting. Police said the driver went against one-way traffic following the shooting.

Another 15-year-old was also wounded in that shooting and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the teen and his friends were standing out in front of a building when a car came up and started firing. At least nine shots were fired, according to officials.

Police said it is possible those teens were targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4880 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817

