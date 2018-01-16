Chelsea police seek pregnant woman who disappeared while on way to hospital

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea say they are searching for a pregnant woman who disappeared while on the way to the hospital.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 40, of Blossom Street, was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m. at her home.

Hernandez, who is said to be nine months pregnant, called her husband to say she was in pain and going to Boston Medical Center in a taxi, family members told 7News. Hernandez never arrived at the hospital.

Family members say they are extremely worried about Hernandez, who is a mother of four. They say it’s not like her to suddenly disappear.

Police say there has been no communication with Hernandez since Monday night. She may be in need of medical attention.

Hernandez is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

